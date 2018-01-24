Police confirm new reports of nails left in Oregon City streets

Police in Oregon City have confirmed three new incidents of nails being left on the street Wednesday morning.

Officers said the first report came in from the area of South Center Street and Sunset Avenue at 5:52 a.m.

The second report came in at 6:23 a.m. from McLoughlin Boulevard near the bridge heading into Gladstone.

A third incident was reported farther south on McLoughlin near South 2nd Street at 6:50 a.m.

?? Found the evidence! ???‍?? Be careful! Several nails remain at McLoughlin & 2nd in Oregon City. Police looking for the suspect who is up to no good pic.twitter.com/8NjXxzbFDa — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 24, 2018

Investigators noted that the times were when the nails were found and that they are still working to determine when the nails were left in the roadways.

The department reported Tuesday that there had been at least six reports of nails left on streets in January prior to the new incidents reported Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department tip line at 503-496-1616.

