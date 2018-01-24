Police confirm new reports of nails left in Oregon City streets - KPTV - FOX 12

Police confirm new reports of nails left in Oregon City streets

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) -

Police in Oregon City have confirmed three new incidents of nails being left on the street Wednesday morning.

Officers said the first report came in from the area of South Center Street and Sunset Avenue at 5:52 a.m.

The second report came in at 6:23 a.m. from McLoughlin Boulevard near the bridge heading into Gladstone.

A third incident was reported farther south on McLoughlin near South 2nd Street at 6:50 a.m.

Investigators noted that the times were when the nails were found and that they are still working to determine when the nails were left in the roadways.

The department reported Tuesday that there had been at least six reports of nails left on streets in January prior to the new incidents reported Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department tip line at 503-496-1616.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.