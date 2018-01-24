Police arrest armed robbery suspect accused of firing gun in SE Portland store

Police arrested an armed robbery suspect accused of firing a gun inside a southeast Portland store.

Jerry Kenneth Anderson, 24, was arrested at the Shoreline Apartments on the 100 block of West Burnside Street on Jan. 10.

Detectives said they identified him as the suspect in the robbery at Checkers Market on Jan. 8.

A man with a gun went into the store on the 9100 block of Southeast Flavel Street, demanded money, received cash, fired a handgun and then left, according to police.

Nobody was injured.

A warrant was obtained for Anderson’s arrest and he was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and parole violation.

Police said he was previously convicted on a charge of first-degree burglary.

On Wednesday, police asked anyone with additional information about the case to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or brett.hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.