Police: Meth seized, five people arrested in Newport drug investigation

Five people were arrested and methamphetamine was seized as part of a drug investigation in Newport.

Newport Police Department officers served a search warrant at a home on the 300 block of Southeast 117th Street on Tuesday.

Officers and a drug-detection K-9 located evidence of drug use and sales, according to police. Seized items included meth, digital scales, packaging material, drug records and paraphernalia.

Investigators said a large amount of miscellaneous property was also found and officers are trying to determine where it came from.

The five suspects were identified Wednesday as:

Heather Lyn Jellison, 43, for delivery of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, manufacturing of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and frequenting or maintaining a place where controlled substances are kept or used.

Earl Anthony Reid, 39, for delivery of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, manufacturing of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

Holly D. George, 50, for delivery of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, manufacturing of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and frequenting or maintaining a place where controlled substances are kept or used.

Gilbert L. Nickerson, 46, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and frequenting or maintaining a place where controlled substances are kept or used.

James Earl Johnson, 57, for possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and frequenting or maintaining a place where controlled substances are kept or used.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Newport Police Department at 547-574-3348 or the tip line at 541-574-5455 or text 541-270-1856.

The Newport Police Department was assisted by the Lincoln City Police Department, Toledo Police Department, Oregon State Police and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

