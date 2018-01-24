Portland Timbers announce player signings ahead of 2018 season

The Portland Timbers are heading for the Arizona desert to kickoff their preseason training camp.More >
The Portland Timbers are heading for the Arizona desert to kickoff their preseason training camp.More >
The Portland Timbers have announced the signing of a Vancouver native as a ‘homegrown player’ for the 2018 season.More >
The Portland Timbers have announced the signing of a Vancouver native as a ‘homegrown player’ for the 2018 season.More >
The Portland Timbers have acquired winger Andy Polo on loan from Liga MX club Monarcas Morelia for the upcoming season.More >
The Portland Timbers have acquired winger Andy Polo on loan from Liga MX club Monarcas Morelia for the upcoming season.More >
It has been an offseason of change for the Portland Timbers, including adding new head coach Giovanni Savarese, who made his local debut Monday at Providence Park.More >
It has been an offseason of change for the Portland Timbers, including adding new head coach Giovanni Savarese, who made his local debut Monday at Providence Park.More >
The Timbers will start the regular season in Los Angeles against the Galaxy on March 4. The team’s first home match will be against Minnesota United FC on April 14.More >
The Timbers will start the regular season in Los Angeles against the Galaxy on March 4. The team’s first home match will be against Minnesota United FC on April 14.More >
Darlington Nagbe was Portland’s first ever MLS draft pick, number two overall in 2011, and spent seven seasons with the Timbers.More >
Darlington Nagbe was Portland’s first ever MLS draft pick, number two overall in 2011, and spent seven seasons with the Timbers.More >
Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri has been named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player.More >
Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri has been named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player.More >
Diego Valeri was named both the players’ and supporters’ player of the year for the Portland Timbers in 2017.More >
Diego Valeri was named both the players’ and supporters’ player of the year for the Portland Timbers in 2017.More >
The Portland Timbers have exercised the contract options on five players for the 2018 season.More >
The Portland Timbers have exercised the contract options on five players for the 2018 season.More >
Damian Lillard had been snubbed from the All-Star Team the previous two seasons. He was an All-Star in 2014 and 2015.More >
Damian Lillard had been snubbed from the All-Star Team the previous two seasons. He was an All-Star in 2014 and 2015.More >
Jamal Murray scored a career-high 38 points, including a three-point play in the final minute, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 104-101 on Monday night.More >
Jamal Murray scored a career-high 38 points, including a three-point play in the final minute, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 104-101 on Monday night.More >
The Portland Timbers are heading for the Arizona desert to kickoff their preseason training camp.More >
The Portland Timbers are heading for the Arizona desert to kickoff their preseason training camp.More >
Damian Lillard led the Blazers in scoring, assists, field goals, three-point field goals and free throws made last week, as the team beat Phoenix, Indiana and Dallas.More >
Damian Lillard led the Blazers in scoring, assists, field goals, three-point field goals and free throws made last week, as the team beat Phoenix, Indiana and Dallas.More >
Twice a state champion in Alaska, a Jefferson High School senior has a chance to repeat that feat this season in Portland.More >
Twice a state champion in Alaska, a Jefferson High School senior has a chance to repeat that feat this season in Portland.More >
The Winter Games get under way in Pyeongchang, South Korea next month, and the Portland-area will be represented in red, white and blue.More >
The Winter Games get under way in Pyeongchang, South Korea next month, and the Portland-area will be represented in red, white and blue.More >
Kat Tudor made seven 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 34 points, and No. 18 Oregon State snapped No. 7 Oregon's nine-game winning streak with an 85-79 overtime victory Friday night.More >
Kat Tudor made seven 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 34 points, and No. 18 Oregon State snapped No. 7 Oregon's nine-game winning streak with an 85-79 overtime victory Friday night.More >
The Portland Timbers have announced the signing of a Vancouver native as a ‘homegrown player’ for the 2018 season.More >
The Portland Timbers have announced the signing of a Vancouver native as a ‘homegrown player’ for the 2018 season.More >
UP NEXT: Trail Blazers home against Dallas on Saturday.More >
UP NEXT: Trail Blazers home against Dallas on Saturday.More >