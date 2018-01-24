Portland Timbers announce player signings ahead of 2018 season

The Portland Timbers announced a series of player signings Wednesday.

The club has signed midfielder Andres Flores and defender Modou Jadama, and re-signed defender-midfielder Bill Tuiloma with the New Zealand international set to enter his second season with the Timbers.

A native of San Salvador, El Salvador, Flores, 27, joins Portland after playing four seasons under Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese for NASL side New York Cosmos from 2014-17, registering 10 goals and 18 assists in 83 appearances with 61 starts.

Jadama, 23, signed with USL side Tulsa Roughnecks FC in March 2017 and appeared in 34 matches with 32 starts, scoring two goals across all competitions.

Tuiloma, 22, re-signs with the Timbers after making 11 appearances – all starts – and recording three goals for T2 in 2017. At the international level, Tuiloma has earned 23 caps for the New Zealand National Team.

