Sex offender pleads guilty to aggravated murder after recent rape convictions

A sex offender who was sentenced to prison last month on rape charges has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in a separate case.

Alexander Rico Ortiz, 34, also pleaded guilty Monday to additional charges of first-degree rape and aggravated animal abuse.

Investigators said Ortiz sexually assaulted a woman at the Red Roof Inn on Northeast 82nd Avenue near Sandy Boulevard in Portland on Feb. 27, 2017.

Ortiz then ran into a neighboring apartment complex to escape police. Detectives said that’s where Ortiz killed 59-year-old Tony Herrera Villegas and Villegas’ dog Max.

After his arrest, court documents state Ortiz laughed as he was read the charges against him.

In December, Ortiz pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree rape involving two other victims.

Investigators said in February 2017, Ortiz raped and threatened to kill two women in the Hillsboro area after arranging dates with them. Ortiz had recently been released from prison on a prior attempted rape conviction.

Ortiz was sentenced to 33 years in prison on the rape charges in December. He will be sentenced Feb. 23 for the murder, rape and animal abuse charges he pleaded guilty to this week.

