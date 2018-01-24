KPDX to become FOX 12 Plus

Channel 49 will be a complement to sister station FOX 12 Oregon

FOX 12 Oregon (KPTV channel 12) is expanding its brand in the Portland, Oregon market next month. On February 12, 2018, its sister station, KPDX channel 49, will become FOX 12 PLUS.

The change involves a new name and new look for the long-standing Portland station and MyNetwork affiliate.

Viewers will find FOX 12 PLUS over the air on channel 49.1 and channels 713 (high-definition) or 13 (standard-definition) on most cable systems, just one click up from FOX 12 Oregon.

As part of the change, FOX 12 PLUS will add news hours, expanding its popular 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. newscasts to seven days a week. The station will also have weather breaks from the FOX 12 Weather Team.

Throughout the day, viewers will see short stories from popular Good Day Oregon segments, Andy’s Adventures and On the Go with Joe, that introduce viewers to exciting local happenings.

KPDX has a long history in Portland, first signing on as an independent station in 1983. KPDX became Portland’s FOX affiliate in 1988.

The station was acquired by Meredith Corporation in 2002 and the company switched the FOX affiliation over to sister station KPTV and rebranded that station FOX 12 Oregon. In recent years, KPDX has been known as PDX-TV.

“This really gives us the ability to leverage the power of the number one brand in the market, FOX12, and expand it to a long-standing station in this community,” Vice-President/General Manager Adrienne Roark said. “We’re excited about FOX12 PLUS!”

Popular sitcoms “Mike & Molly” and “The Big Bang Theory” will remain at 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., respectively, on FOX 12 PLUS. Animated favorites “Family Guy” and “American Dad” follow the prime-time newscasts at 10:00 p.m.

FOX 12 PLUS will continue to run MyNetwork programming at 12:00 a.m. and will be the home of Portland Timbers soccer in the coming season.

About KPTV:

FOX 12 (KPTV) is Portland’s first television station, serving viewers since 1952. FOX 12 is owned by the Meredith Corporation. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms – including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile, tablets and video – to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith’s Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 10 percent of U.S. households. Meredith’s portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation’s Top 25 – including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis and Portland – and 14 in Top 60 markets. Meredith’s stations produce approximately 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week and operate leading local digital destinations.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.