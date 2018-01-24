Driver crashes car into physical therapy center in Beaverton

A car slammed into a physical therapy center in Beaverton on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 8300 block of Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway at 11:55 a.m.

Police said a car crashed into ATI Physical Therapy. There were no reports of injuries.

Investigators said the 69-year-old woman driving the car mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal, leading to the crash.

It was not immediately known if any citations would be issued in this case.

