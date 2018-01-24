Celebrity chef Chris Cosentino celebrates Portland with recent restaurant Jackrabbit

Chris Cosentino is known for being a chef who expertly prepares meat: he's appeared on several television shows, including being named "Top Chef Master."

Now the celebrity chef has brought his famous philosophy of using "everything an animal gives us" to the Rose City.

Last year, Chris helped open Jackrabbit, located at 830 Southwest 6th Avenue.

"It's just a beautiful city, there's so much food, artisanal craftsmanship, everything is about working with your hands, being the best, making the best, so it felt like a great fit for me," Chris said about Portland.

Jackrabbit isn't just getting acclaim for its food, it's also being recognized for its look.

The downtown restaurant, along with its designers at PUNCH Architecture, received a citation award from the prestigious AIA Nevada Excellence in Design awards program.

"For me, it's a huge deal. It's everything I hoped this restaurant would be, but for them to receive this type of reward for this design is beyond ... but for them as the designers," said Chris.

