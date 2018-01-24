Former Seattle Mariners star Edgar Martinez not voted into Hall of Fame

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2017, file photo, Seattle Mariners former designated hitter Edgar Martinez smiles as he speaks at a news conference announcing the retirement by the team of his jersey number 11, in Seattle.

Edgar Martinez has once again been kept out of the Hall of Fame.

The former star slugger for the Seattle Mariners was not among the four inductees announced Wednesday. A total of 75 percent of the vote is needed for election into the Hall of Fame, but Martinez received 70.4 percent.

His percentage of the vote more than doubled from 2015 to last year, and he was projected to be around the needed total for election this year.

Martinez has one more year on the ballot, according to MLB.com.

A seven-time All-Star, Martinez was a designated hitter in 1,412 of 2,055 career regular-season games. During an 18-season big league career spent entirely with Seattle, he won two AL batting titles, earned seven All-Star selections and finished with a .312 average and 309 homers.

Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome and Trevor Hoffman were announced Wednesday as the 2018 Hall of Fame class.

Former Mariners star Ken Griffey Jr. was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.