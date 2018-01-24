Police ID 18-year-old killed in NE Portland shooting; 17-year-old in critical condition

Deadly shooting scene near Northeast 147th Avenue and East Burnside Street on left. Photo of Kentraveon “Tre” Hill provided by family and Portland police, on right.

Police have identified an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in northeast Portland on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the Hazelwood Station Apartments on Northeast 147th Avenue off East Burnside Street at 10:47 p.m. on reports of a disturbance involving gunfire.

Two people were found injured at the scene. Officers provided medical aid, but 18-year-old Kentraveon “Tre” Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy determined he died of homicidal violence as a result of a gunshot injury.

A 17-year-old boy who was injured in the same shooting was taken to the hospital and remained in critical condition Wednesday.

Police said Wednesday there is not believed to be an immediate danger to the public in connection with this shooting. No other details were released.

Portland Police Bureau homicide detectives are continuing to investigate this case. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0091 or Todd.Gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.