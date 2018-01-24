Portland police arrest ‘Tracksuit Bandits’ suspected in multiple robberies

Portland police have arrested four men dubbed by investigators as the “Tracksuit Bandits” and believed by officers to be behind a string of robberies around the metro area.

The robberies stretch back into December, with the two latest incidents happening Sunday evening, and happened around Portland, Milwaukie and Gresham.

The first suspect, 18-year-old Antonio Trayvontae Montgomery, was arrested January 12 during a traffic stop near Southeast 102nd Avenue and Southeast Pine Street. Officers said they found two firearms in Montgomery’s possession during the stop.

Three other suspects, 19-year-old Lamarr Juan Luster Jr, 20-year-old Kobe Branden Cordray and 17-year-old Angelo Dewayne Luster, were arrested Sunday night after police say the trio robbed two markets in just over an hour.

All four men are suspected in five robberies at the following locations:

Rounders located at 1509 Northeast 181st Avenue in Gresham on December 9, 2017, at 1:03 a.m.

Little Store located at 2936 Southeast Washington Street in Milwaukie on January 2, 2018, at 7:30 p.m.

Smokers Zone located at 15400 Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland on January 2, 2018, at 8:30 p.m.

Roll Your Own located at 15801 Southeast Division Street in Portland on January 2, 2018, at 8:53 p.m.

Sunny Corner Market located at 5010 Southeast Monroe Street in Milwaukie on January 12, 2018, at 1:31 a.m.

Luster Jr., Cordray and Luster were also suspected in three more incidents after Montgomery’s arrest:

All Stop Pipe and Tobacco located at 14407 Southeast Division Street, Portland on January 16, 2018, at 7:09 p.m.

Food King market located at 2909 Northeast Prescott Street on January 21, 2018, at 7:04 p.m.

Neighbor Market located at 9061 Northeast Sandy Boulevard on January 21, 2018, at 8:14 p.m.

Montgomery, Luster Jr and Cordray are being held in the Multnomah County Jail while Angelo Dewayne Luster is being held at Donald E. Long Detention Home.

Montgomery faces two counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in the city of Portland and carry concealed.

Luster Jr. and Cordray face two counts each of first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery. Angelo Dewayne Luster faces one count each first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.

Prosecutors said more charges were expected in the upcoming days against the four men.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on these robberies or on the “Tracksuit Bandits” is asked to contact Detective William Winters with Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-0466 or William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov, Detective Tim Snider at the Gresham Police Department at 503-793-2404 or Tim.Snider@greshamoregon.gov or Detective Tony Cereghino with the Milwaukie Police Department at 503-519-5627 or Tony.Cereghino@milwaukieoregon.gov.

