Hwy 6 shut down, three people taken to hospital after head-on crash in Banks area

Three people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 6 in the Banks area.

Emergency crews responded to the area near Northwest Aerts Road at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters said three people suffered traumatic injuries. Deputies said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Wow - car parts scattered all over highway 6. THAT is the engine of the Mazda hanging from the tow truck. Crews had to fish it out, dangling over the guardrail. They hope to have roads reopened very soon, maybe 20 mins. @fox12oregon @WCSheriff #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/83e3cpv5hK — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) January 25, 2018

Huge mess after head-on crash on Highway 6 in Banks. @WCSheriff crews said this was BAD. Fortunately it sounds like 3 people involved will survive. @fox12oregon #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/IPksBFxSdF — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) January 25, 2018

Highway 6 was expected to be closed for several hours.

The crash is under investigation and no other details were immediately available.

