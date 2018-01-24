Three people taken to hospital after head-on crash on Hwy 6 in B - KPTV - FOX 12

Three people taken to hospital after head-on crash on Hwy 6 in Banks

Photo: Banks Fire District Photo: Banks Fire District
Three people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 6 in the Banks area.

Emergency crews responded to the area near Northwest Aerts Road at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters said three people suffered traumatic injuries. Deputies said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. 

Highway 6 was expected to be closed for several hours.

The crash is under investigation and no other details were immediately available.

