Salem driver sentenced to 18 years in prison for killing 2 teens with SUV

By The Associated Press
Sophia Downing during 2012 court appearance. (KPTV file image) Sophia Downing during 2012 court appearance. (KPTV file image)
SALEM, OR (AP) -

A Salem driver who killed two teenage pedestrians in a crash more than seven years ago has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Sophia Downing was traveling near Chemeketa Community College in September 2010 when her SUV went over a curb and struck three teenagers. Two died - 18-year-old Brittany Green and 16-year-old Francisco Cervantes - and a third was seriously injured.

Blood and urine samples taken from Downing found multiple prescription drugs in her system.

The Statesman Journal reports Downing went to trial in 2012 and was convicted of manslaughter, driving under the influence and other crimes. But the Oregon Court of Appeals overturned the verdict and 25-year prison sentence, citing faulty jury instructions.

Downing, 36, accepted a plea agreement instead of going through a second trial. She pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault. 

