Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer meets with President Trump

While a number of mayors, including Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, boycotted a planned meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday, one area mayor did meet with the commander-in-chief.

Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer said she wants to develop a working relationship with the president, saying her city needs infrastructure improvements with its rapid population growth.

Chavez-DeRemer was among eight metro-area mayors in Washington D.C. for the US Conference of Mayors.

Infrastructure conversation with POTUS and a surprise visit by VPOTUS. Local Government is where the work gets done! #USCOM2018 #Whitehouse pic.twitter.com/DZJtChPYX0 — Happy Valley Mayor (@hvmayor) January 24, 2018

Some of those in attendance at the conference, including Wheeler, held a news conference announcing that they were boycotting a planned White House meeting after the Department of Justice sent of subpoenas to 23 cities, counties and states over “sanctuary city” programs and how they could conflict with immigration enforcement operations.

Chavez-DeRemer told FOX 12 she thought she needed to represent her city, her county and her state.

"I thought it was important to represent Oregon, to represent Happy Valley, Clackamas County, and see what the administration is doing,” she said. “They're going to be there for four years. I wanted to make sure we were at the table, that we were going to be talking about an infrastructure package, and that's exactly what I did."

As for the controversy surrounding Trump, Chavez-DeRemer emphasized that the office of mayor is a non-partisan position, simply saying it’s her job to represent all of the voters in her city.

