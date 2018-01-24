Family's dirt bike trailer stolen after moving to Portland

FOX 12's Most Wanted stole a Portland family's dirt bike trailer while they are still trying to get settled in to their new home.

Wayne Westover and his two sons just moved to Portland, and last weekend they went up to the Tri-Cities to get more of their belongings. When they got back to their new home on Southeast Powell and Jenne Road, their silver bike trailer was gone.

Westover's sons do BMX and dirt bike racing all over the country and they use the trailer to haul their equipment.

During the move, they had also been using it to transport other belongings and it was still packed with a variety of things.

Moving is hard enough but now, Westover says his sons are crushed.

"This is pretty much the only thing that they do. It's their sport and they really love it, and we use this to cart all their equipment around to get to all these races," said Westover. "We support ourselves doing this. You know, it's just a shame that it's gone."

With the trailer and everything inside, Westover says it's a loss of $15,000 to $20,000.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Portland police.

