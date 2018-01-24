Driver rescued after crashing into ditch in Hillsboro - KPTV - FOX 12

Driver rescued after crashing into ditch in Hillsboro

Firefighters had to rescue a driver Wednesday night after he crashed into a ditch.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Hillsboro Fire responded to the 31900 block of Northwest Hornecker Road after a vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch.

Washington County Sheriff's Office said the driver got his foot stuck between the brake and the gas pedal as he was entering a curve and trying to slow down. The driver crashed into the guardrail, and then went down into the ditch.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated through the roof by firefighters.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Northwest Hornecker Road was closed in both directions while crews were on scene.

