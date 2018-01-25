Police: GameStop in SE Portland robbed at knifepoint

Police are searching for a suspect that robbed GameStop in southeast Portland at knifepoint Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the report of a robbery at the business, located at 4328 Southeast 82nd Avenue, at 4:37 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned the suspect entered the business and demanded money while brandishing a knife. After obtaining cash, the suspect left without incident.

Officers searched the neighborhood but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s to 40s, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call detectives at 503-823-0405.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.