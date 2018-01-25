Crews respond to Gresham house fire

A fire ignited at a home in Gresham early Thursday morning and now crews are trying to figure out what caused it.

Firefighters were called out to the house, located on Southeast Morrison Court near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 223rd Avenue, just before 2 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home’s garage.

Six people were inside the home when the fire started. Everyone got out safely.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

