Iconic sports filmmaker Warren Miller dies at 93

ORCAS ISLAND, WA (KPTV) -

The man behind hundreds of films displaying feats of outdoor athletics, Warren Miller, passed away Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island, Washington.

He was 93 years old.

Over his lifetime, Miller produced more than 500 films, which mostly featured skiing, surfing, sailing and other outdoor pursuits.

“People remember their first day on skis because it comes as such a mental rush,” Warren wrote in his 2016 autobiography, “Freedom Found.”

In October, FOX 12’s Joe V. previewed Miller’s last film, “Line of Descent,” with two of its stars. 

Miller is survived by his wife of 30 years, his two sons, daughter and stepson, as well as his three black dogs: two Scotties, Angus Bremner and Drummond McGregor and black Czech Shepherd, Bex.

