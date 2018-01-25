Deputies: Car crashes into power pole outside Washougal, driver hospitalized

A driver was trapped in his car early Thursday morning after Clark County deputies said he crashed into a power pole and his car flipped.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, along with Clark County Fire and Rescue and assistance from Washougal police, responded to a single-vehicle crash at 12:10 a.m.

The crash occurred at the 3200 block of Southeast 362nd Avenue, outside of Washougal city limits.

Deputies found a 2005 Mazda 3 flipped over on the roadway.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was traveling north when he lost control and crashed in a power pole, causing the car to roll onto its roof.

The downed pole brought power lines down with it and prompted power outages in the area.

The driver of the Mazda was trapped inside for about 20 minutes and had to be rescued by fire responders.

He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries was not released and his condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash and said excessive speed appeared to be a factor.

