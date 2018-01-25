Link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Thursday, Jan. 25

Here is the link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Thursday, Jan. 25.
A hit TBS comedy is looking for, well, possibly you! The cop comedy "Angie Tribeca" is coming to Oregon next month and is looking for extras and cool cars. The show is filming in the Mt. Hood-Government Camp area Feb. 13 to 16. If you're interested in being an extra, or lending your vehicle for the day, learn more here.
