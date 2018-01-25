Oregon Dept. of Education: On-time high school graduation rates up across state

More Oregon high school students are graduating in four years, according to a new report from the state’s department of education.

State officials said Thursday that the graduation rate for students who started high school in the 2013-2014 school year was 77 percent, a 2 percent increase from the previous graduating class.

Over the past three years, the statewide average four-year graduation rate increased 4.7 percent.

In the same period, the graduation rate for Hispanic/Latino, black/African American, multiracial, special education, Ever English learners and Migrant students increased more than 7 percent.

“Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Department of Education have explicitly focused on narrowing the opportunity gap to improve graduation rates by working directly with stakeholders and school districts to develop success plans for historically underserved students,” the department’s release said.

Oregon regularly has one of the nation's lowest graduation rates and the uptick still leaves it below the most recently available national average of 84 percent.

Voters in November 2016 passed a measure requiring the Oregon legislature to fund dropout-prevention strategies, such as fighting absenteeism and expanding career-technical course offerings.

The education department is getting ready to implement its plan to reduce absenteeism.

