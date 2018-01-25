Audit: ‘Vulnerable’ Oregon has work to do to prepare for earthquake, tsunami

The state of Oregon needs to do more to be prepared for a major earthquake or tsunami, according to an audit released Thursday by Secretary of State Dennis Richardson.

Richardson said the audit found a number of deficiencies in Oregon’s preparedness for a catastrophic event, including insufficient planning efforts and staffing resources.

The audit states Oregon is not only vulnerable to a Cascadia earthquake and tsunami, but also recurring disasters such as wildfires and flooding.

“The audit found that state and local governments do not meet key standards for being prepared to respond to such events,” according to Richardson.

The state needs to complete and implement critical plans, fulfill minimum standards for an effective emergency management program and adequately staff the agency charged with coordinating emergency management efforts, according to the audit.

The audit also states more accountability is needed to ensure progress on preparedness goals and projects, and to enhance public awareness.

The audit includes 11 recommendations to the Office of Emergency Management and Gov. Kate Brown’s office.The recommendations include completing, implementing, and exercising emergency and continuity plans, meeting minimum emergency management program standards, reporting on efforts to improve state resilience, defining roles and responsibilities and assessing and filling resource gaps.

The Oregon Secretary of State Audits Division reports the Office of Emergency Management agreed with all the recommendations in the audit, while the governor’s office agreed with all but one, which had to do with a state resilience officer that the governor’s office stated has already been implemented.

The full report is available at sos.oregon.gov.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.