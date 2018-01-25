Man injured in officer-involved shooting at VA clinic in southern Oregon

One man was injured in an officer-involved shooting at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in southern Oregon.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center & Clinics in White City at 8:29 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said VA police officers were notified of a combative patient in the admissions area of a building at the center. An altercation ensued between officers and the man, according to detectives, and the man was shot.

The man was flown to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported. Nearby facilities went into lockdown until deputies determined there was no threat to the public.

The names of the man who was shot and the involved officers have not been released by deputies.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact investigators at 541-774-8333.

