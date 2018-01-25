New Avenues, Bank of America open new youth center in Gresham

Young people struggling with homelessness are getting the chance to grow thanks to a new local facility.

New Avenues for Youth has partnered with Bank of America to create a Youth Opportunity Center and Opportunity and Learning Lab in Gresham located on the Boys and Girls Club campus.

It's designed to be a local hub for outreach and services for young people from all backgrounds experiencing housing instability.

The young people will be able to get counseling, job training and an education, all in an effort to break the cycle of homelessness before they become adults.

"Homelessness, I think as everyone knows, is a huge issue in our community, and this is one way that we feel we are giving back and helping to solve the problem,” Roger Hinshaw with Bank OF America said.

Sneak peek at our new Youth Opportunity Center and @bankofamerica Opportunity & Learning Lab - can't wait to open & have a permanent home in East County! #endyouthhomelessness pic.twitter.com/wg98xuHuFm — New Aves for Youth (@NewAves4Youth) January 23, 2018

New Avenues has been serving young people struggling with homelessness for over 20 years, but this is their first location outside of downtown Portland.

Staff members said they are proud to reach even more people in east Multnomah County.

