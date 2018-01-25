'The Book of Mormon' makes Portland stop, cast talks to MORE

Broadway's smash-hit musical comedy "The Book of Mormon" is now showing in downtown Portland.

It’s been called “the best musical of the century” by The New York Times, and that’s just a taste of the acclaim “The Book of Mormon” has received since its debut.

The winner of nine Tony awards, the musical is making a tour stop at the Keller Auditorium.

MORE got to talk to two of the show’s stars about the laugh-out-loud story of Mormon missionaries who travel to Africa.

“The Book of Mormon” is playing through Sunday, and guests can try to get tickets through a lottery system if interested.

Here’s how it works: You can enter the lottery for $25 tickets (cash only; day of performance only) by submitting an entry form, which is available 2 1/2 hours prior to each performance at Keller Auditorium.

Learn more about the remaining performances at BroadwayInPortland.com.

