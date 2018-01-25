MORE goes to Church, a divine bar in Portland

“Eat. Drink. Repent.” So goes the motto of Church, a bar in Portland that aims to provide guests a heavenly time.

Church, located at 2600 Northeast Sandy Blvd, has a devoted following in person and on social media.

To see what all the almighty praise was about, MORE’s Molly Riehl headed to Church.

The bar is complete with a confessional – which is actually a photo booth, a sort of different take on sharing your sins.

The owners of Church will soon be building a chapel as well: They are opening another bar on Portland’s east side called Chapel Hill next month.

