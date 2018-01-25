Police: Linn Co. burglary suspect went into strangers’ apartments, took off pants, ate food

A burglary suspect went into strangers’ apartments with people inside, took off his pants and ate food, according to investigators.

Police responded to the 500 block of West Maple Street in Lebanon at 4:24 a.m. Thursday.

Mark Anthony Romero, 34, was taken into custody at the scene.

Police said Romero entered one apartment where a person was sleeping on the couch and sat down on the couch next to the sleeping person. Romero then took off his pants, according to officers, but he did not make physical contact with the other person.

That person woke up and told Romero to leave. Police said Romero walked across the parking lot and went into another apartment, where he began eating food left on a kitchen counter.

The residents of the second apartment woke up and told Romero to leave, which he did, according to police.

Officers said Romero could not explain why he entered either apartment and said he did not know anyone living in the complex. Romero admitted that he was not invited into either apartment, according to police.

Romero was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.