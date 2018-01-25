Woman who cut Vancouver officer’s face with knife sentenced to 3 - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman who cut Vancouver officer’s face with knife sentenced to 3 years in prison

Posted: Updated:
Mariah Dickison during previous court apperaance. (KPTV) Mariah Dickison during previous court apperaance. (KPTV)
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

A woman who cut a Vancouver Police Department officer’s face with a steak knife was sentenced to three years in prison.

Mariah Christine Dickison, 27, pleaded guilty Thursday to the charge of second-degree assault. She was initially arrested on a first-degree assault charge in August 2017.

Police responded to reports of an assault on the 4500 block of Northeast Plains Way and saw Dickison running away through a parking lot.

A probable cause affidavit states a Taser did not stop Dickison, but she tripped and then began swinging her arms wildly, leading her to strike an officer in the face with a large steak knife.  

The officers said Dickison attempted to stab them both with a knife, according to court documents.

Dickison was sentenced to three years and four months in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.