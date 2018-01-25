Woman who cut Vancouver officer’s face with knife sentenced to 3 years in prison

A woman who cut a Vancouver Police Department officer’s face with a steak knife was sentenced to three years in prison.

Mariah Christine Dickison, 27, pleaded guilty Thursday to the charge of second-degree assault. She was initially arrested on a first-degree assault charge in August 2017.

Police responded to reports of an assault on the 4500 block of Northeast Plains Way and saw Dickison running away through a parking lot.

A probable cause affidavit states a Taser did not stop Dickison, but she tripped and then began swinging her arms wildly, leading her to strike an officer in the face with a large steak knife.

The officers said Dickison attempted to stab them both with a knife, according to court documents.

