Man running alongside MAX train injures leg; lines delayed near Gateway Transit Center

A man running alongside a MAX train fell between two cars and injured his leg, according to police.

MAX Blue, Green and Red lines were delayed near the Gateway Transit Center at around 4:11 p.m. Thursday.

A Portland Police Bureau spokesman said preliminary information shows a man was running parallel to the train while striking the train with his hand after the train had left the station.

The man fell and injured his leg, according to officers. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries described as non-life threatening.

The MAX operator stopped the train. Witnesses helped the man until emergency crews arrived at the scene.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.