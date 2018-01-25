Construction workers rescue woman, children after Hwy 219 rollover crash

A pair of construction workers on the way to a work site jumped into action to help rescue a woman and her children after a rollover crash on Highway 219.

David Rolfe and Rick Martinsen were heading to Newberg for a Yamhill County project when they spotted the crashed car down a 15-foot embankment near Bald Peak Road.

They quickly realized the crash had just occurred.

They ran down to the car and found a woman and her two children. The car was on its side.

“She was like, ‘I’ll wait for the fire department to get here,’ and we said, well no, we should get you out because there is gas all over the place,” said Martinsen.

Martinsen and Rolfe made sure everyone was OK before they started to move the family. They were able to pull them out through the sunroof.

Firefighters arrived just after they helped get everyone out of the car. Emergency crews said nobody was seriously hurt.

"The two boys were like ‘Wow, I don't think they've ever had anything like that happen before,’” said Martinsen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

