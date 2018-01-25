Mt. Hood Meadows ski patroller injured in avalanche - KPTV - FOX 12

Mt. Hood Meadows ski patroller injured in avalanche

MT. HOOD (KPTV) -

A Mount Hood ski patroller is recovering after being injured in an avalanche.

Mt. Hood Meadows officials say the patroller was stabilizing snow in God's Wall, a section of the mountain that is still closed, yesterday afternoon and that is when the avalanche started.

Officials told FOX 12 the man quickly inflated a safety airbag when the slide started, and two of his coworkers were able to dig him out.

A Mt. Hood Meadows spokesperson says the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but was released on Thursday.

