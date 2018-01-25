Mt. Hood Meadows ski patroller injured in avalanche

A Mount Hood ski patroller is recovering after being injured in an avalanche.

Mt. Hood Meadows officials say the patroller was stabilizing snow in God's Wall, a section of the mountain that is still closed, yesterday afternoon and that is when the avalanche started.

Officials told FOX 12 the man quickly inflated a safety airbag when the slide started, and two of his coworkers were able to dig him out.

Wow, so glad this ski patroller is OK ?? @mthoodmeadows says ski patrollers were “bootpacking” in God’s Wall (unopened area in resort) when the avalanche hit. The patroller who was buried pulled safety airbag cord, other patrollers dug him out. @fox12oregon #mthood — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) January 26, 2018

A Mt. Hood Meadows spokesperson says the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but was released on Thursday.

