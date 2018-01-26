Beaverton HS wrestlers moved to rival school after cracks discovered in their gym

Beaverton High School’s wrestling team had a different vision of what their last home meet and senior night would look like. They were moved to the gym of their rival team, Southridge High School, because their gym is closed.

The executive administrator of facilities for Beaverton School District, Paul Odenthal, says a contractor found dangerous cracks in the structures that support the roof in the gym.

“Ceiling materials could come loose, as well, and fall on kids,” he said.

Parents and players learned Wednesday from a letter sent out by the Beaverton High School principal, Anne Erwin, that the cracks were discovered during work related to a summer renovation.

“This campus is 102-years old. It’s got quirks and things that work very well and things that are wonderful, and things that just don’t work very well,” Erwin said.

Odenthal says, chances are, the whole roof isn’t going to collapse but making the gym “off limits” is for everyone’s safety.

“It’s an old structure and sometimes you have these. And if it was some of the wind we’ve had recently that could’ve caused it, as well. We really can’t pinpoint the reason why these cracks have formed, other than the age of the facility,” he said.

The rickety roof displaced classes, practices, and a couple of important games.

“I actually was like, ‘Gosh darn it. I wish they had found out tomorrow,’” laughed Amy Burks, a parent of a wrestler on Beaverton High School’s team. “Obviously senior night at your own high school is a little more sentimental and memorable.”

The team was told Wednesday evening, the night before their big meet, that they wouldn’t be on home turf. They’d have to square off on the mats at Southridge.

“It was late at night. Coach sent us a text saying, ‘We’re gonna have to switch. The gym got condemned’,” said Matt Meedom, a wrestler on the team. “It’s disappointing.”

“These guys, especially the seniors, they’ve gone to school there now. They’ve wrestled for four years. And now on the eve of their last night to wrestle at Beaverton, they gotta go to Southridge,” said Bobby Burks, a parent of a wrestler who said his son was bummed about the move.

But the wrestlers seemed to keep their heads up, and the fans didn’t disappoint.

“You kind of have to deal with what you get dealt and we just have to play,” said Meedom.

The gym will be closed until repairs can be made. Odenthal expects the students to be back in the gym as early as next week.

