Police: Suspect arrested after assault in NW Portland, one person injured

Police arrested a man accused of assaulting another man in northwest Portland Thursday night.

Officers responded to the report of an assault at the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 8 Hall, located at 2435 Northwest Front Avenue, at 6:15 p.m.

While responding to the scene officers learned the victim was being driven to a local hospital. The driver called 911 and provided officers with a description of the suspect.

When officers arrived to ILWU Local 8 Hall, they found a man that matched the suspect's description and took him into custody.

Police said based on preliminary information, officers believe the victim exited the ILWU Local 8 Hall to meet his ride home. As he walked through the front door, the victim briefly spoke to another man who was standing near the door.

According to police, during the conversation the suspect started to chase after the victim and struck him multiple times with a long bladed instrument, called a Kukri. The suspect continued to attempt to strike the victim when he arrived at the awaiting car and broke one of the vehicle's windows.

Police said a driver and two children were inside the vehicle but were not injured.

The victim is said to be receiving medical attention for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police seized the Kukri believed to have been used in the assault.

The suspect's name and charges will be released when he is lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Paul Dolbey at 503-823-0451 or Paul.Dolbey@portlandoregon.gov.

