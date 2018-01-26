Stonewalls Market in SE Portland robbed at gunpoint, suspect arrested

Police arrested a man who robbed a market in southeast Portland at gunpoint Thursday night.

Officers responded to the report of a robbery at Stonewalls Market, located at 7449 Southeast 72nd Avenue, at 6:26 p.m.

Officers learned the suspect had entered the market and demanded money while brandishing a shotgun. After obtaining cash, the suspect left the market.

Police said a witness followed the suspect and the suspect reportedly fired the shotgun at the witness. The witness was not injured.

The witness was able to provide the last known location of the suspect at Southeast 69th Avenue just north of Southeast Flavel Street.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect. The suspect did not initially comply to officers instructions, but officers continued to speak with the suspect who was eventually taken into custody.

Officers located and seized the shotgun that was in the belongings the suspect carried.

The suspect's name and charges will be released after he is lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Tracy Chamberlin at 503-823-4783 or Tracy.Chamberlin@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.