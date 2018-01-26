Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for 18-year-old killed in NE Portland shooting

He was only 18-years old with big plans, but the life of Kentraveon “Tre” Hill came to violent end this week. On Thursday night, family and friends came together to remember a life that was cut too short.

Tre was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Hazelwood neighborhood, according to police. Hill’s family tells FOX 12 that Tre’s 17-year-old friend was also shot that night. He is now in the hospital recovering.

Tre’s mother, Shannon Thomas, said she never thought she’d have to plan her oldest child’s funeral.

“My younger kids don’t have their older brother. They love their brother, they’re going to miss their brother,” said Thomas.

FOX 12 spoke with Thomas at a vigil for her son, only two days after he died. Thomas said the support from her son’s friends gives her strength to go on.

“At night when it’s time to go to bed and turn off the lights, it’s unbearable,” said Thomas.

But the light from the candles, glowing in her son’s memory, helps her cope.

“Seeing all these kids come out and show love for my son, makes me feel so much better, makes my heart warm inside,” said Thomas.

FOX 12 spoke with a witness who heard the gunfire Tuesday night.

“It was three pop, pop, pop,” said Chris O’Malley, who lives at the Hazelwood Station Apartments. “I heard the gunshots, I told my kids to hit the ground. I found a gun sitting in the parking lot."

O’Malley also said he witnessed the shooter run away and he saw another young man clutching his gunshot wounds.

“I yelled at him to lay down and sit down because he was bleeding, he didn’t need to use any more energy,” said O’Malley.

But O’Malley said Tre, had already died.

“It’s just senseless, we are hurting,” said Thomas.

“I got a message for the killer, if you have a heart, if you’re human, we all make mistakes, just own up to your mistake and do the right thing, please,” said Hill’s uncle, Jeffery Thomas.

Many friends and family at Thursday night’s vigil thinks someone knows more about Tre Hill’s murder.

Portland police wants to remind everyone that they can stay anonymous when reporting a tip.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

