Deputies investigating body found in Aloha

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person in Aloha after a tip from a member of the public.

Investigators with the sheriff office’s major crimes team opened an investigation after a body was located late Thursday at Southwest Sarala Street and Southwest Hargis Street.

Deputies told FOX 12 here is no reason to believe the public is in danger and additional information will be released throughout Friday.

This is a developing story. Stick with FOX 12 as updates come in.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.