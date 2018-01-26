Woman’s body found in car in Aloha; suspect in custody

The body of a 28-year-old woman was found in a car in Aloha.

Deputies received a tip Thursday about a possible homicide and a body left inside a vehicle near Southwest Sarala Street and Hargis Road.

Detectives searched the neighborhood and found the car in question parked on the street. A search warrant was obtained for the black BMW and the body of Sara Zghoul of Aloha was found inside, according to deputies.

Detectives identified a suspect in the case. His name was forwarded to local law enforcement agencies and the man was located at around 11 p.m. Thursday by Beaverton police near Southwest Murray Boulevard and Teal Boulevard.

The man was taken into custody, but his name has not yet been released. Deputies said he is also from Aloha.

No other details have been released about the investigation.

The Washington County District Attorney's Office, Washington County Medical Examiner and forensics technicians from the Washington County Sheriff's Office Forensic Science Unit are assisting detectives in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.

