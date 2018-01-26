On the Go with Joe at PAM’s Laika exhibit - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at PAM's Laika exhibit

PORTLAND, OR

A local movie production company that has earned international acclaim for its animation is the subject of the Portland Art Museum’s current special exhibit.

"Animating Life: The Art, Science, and Wonder of Laika" brings the animated magic of Laika to the public.

Since it was founded in Oregon in 2005, Laika has produced four Oscar–nominated feature-length films: "Kubo and the Two Strings" (2016), "The Boxtrolls" (2014), "ParaNorman" (2012) and "Coraline" (2009).

Lovers of the animation studio will recognize several set pieces, such as Coraline's playground. The exhibit features so much more as well, including props and puppets.

PAM gives Laika high praise, saying their films "are a triumph of imagination, ingenuity and craftsmanship and have redefined the limits of modern animation."

To learn more about the exhibit, which is open until May 20, visit PortlandArtMuseum.org

