Police identify suspect in armed SE Portland market robbery

A 31-year-old man accused of robbing a market in southeast Portland Thursday has been identified by police.

Officers responded to the report of a robbery at Stonewalls Market, located at 7449 Southeast 72nd Avenue, at 6:26 p.m.

After police learned a witness was following the suspect, officers arrested a man who fit the suspect description. The witness was reportedly shot at by the suspect.

During the robbery, police said the suspect, identified as Bobby A. Spackman, entered the market and displayed a shotgun, getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Spackman was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

He faces a first-degree robbery charge and scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.