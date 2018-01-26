Police identify suspect in armed SE Portland market robbery

When doctors told a dying Florida teen there's nothing else they can do for him, he started checking off his wish list.More >
When doctors told a dying Florida teen there's nothing else they can do for him, he started checking off his wish list.More >
It's one of America’s greatest mysteries - what happened to three men after they pulled off the most-daring prison break In 1962.More >
It's one of America’s greatest mysteries - what happened to three men after they pulled off the most-daring prison break In 1962.More >
The Washington County’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person in Aloha after a tip from a member of the public.More >
The Washington County’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person in Aloha after a tip from a member of the public.More >
An eastern Oregon boy died in Portland over the weekend after an eight-day battle with flesh-eating bacteria, and now his mother is warning parents to become aware of the deadly condition.More >
An eastern Oregon boy died in Portland over the weekend after an eight-day battle with flesh-eating bacteria, and now his mother is warning parents to become aware of the deadly condition.More >
A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack.More >
A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack.More >
An escaped inmate in Texas is back behind bars, after authorities caught him running back to the prison with a duffel bag of alcohol, home-cooked food and tobacco.More >
An escaped inmate in Texas is back behind bars, after authorities caught him running back to the prison with a duffel bag of alcohol, home-cooked food and tobacco.More >
Friends and family of a Gresham mother are heartbroken after she went to the hospital with flu symptoms and died two days later.More >
Friends and family of a Gresham mother are heartbroken after she went to the hospital with flu symptoms and died two days later.More >
A pair of construction workers on the way to a work site jumped into action to help rescue a woman and her children after a rollover crash on Highway 219.More >
A pair of construction workers on the way to a work site jumped into action to help rescue a woman and her children after a rollover crash on Highway 219.More >
A 34-year-old Maryland man is now a convicted sex offender after he asked two teen sisters to perform sex acts.More >
A 34-year-old Maryland man is now a convicted sex offender after he asked two teen sisters to perform sex acts.More >
Beaverton High School’s wrestling team had a different vision of what their last home meet and senior night would look like. They were moved to the gym of their rival team, Southridge High School, because their gym is closed.More >
Beaverton High School’s wrestling team had a different vision of what their last home meet and senior night would look like. They were moved to the gym of their rival team, Southridge High School, because their gym is closed.More >