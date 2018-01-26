Man accused of assaulting another man in NW Portland with Kukri to appear in court

The 38-year-old man accused of assaulting another man with a Kukri, a type of blade, in northwest Portland Thursday is scheduled to appear in court.

Police identified Dameon R. Hooverrhodes as the suspect in an assault that injured a man outside the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 8 Hall.

Officers said Hooverrhodes attacked a man who was waiting outside the ILWU Local 8 Hall to meet his ride.

After Hooverrhodes started a conversation with the victim, police said he started to chase the victim and struck him multiple times with a Kukri and continued to attempt to strike the victim when he arrived at the awaiting car and broke one of the vehicle's windows.

Hooverrhodes was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a second-degree assault charge.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

As of Thursday night, the victim was said to be receiving medical attention for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.