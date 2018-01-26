Man killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy 26 in Sandy - KPTV - FOX 12

Man killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy 26 in Sandy

A man was killed early Friday morning in a crash involving a tanker truck on Highway 26 in Sandy.

At 4:45 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 26, located at Rueben Lane.

Troopers said a 1997 Jaguar Coupe was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 26 and collided with a commercial tanker truck towing two fuel trailers traveling eastbound.

The crash was described as a nearly head-on collision.

The driver of the Jaguar, a 71-year-old man from Sandy, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the truck, a 49-year-old man from Fairview, was not injured.

OSP closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 26 most of the morning.

Troopers were assisted by the Sandy Police Department, Sandy Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation during the crash investigation.

