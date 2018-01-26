OSP searching for suspect who threw rock that hit van on I-5 in Tigard

A woman who drives the elderly to local medical appointments says she had a close call in Tigard after she says someone threw a rock at her van on Interstate 5, and now Oregon State Police are looking for a suspect.

It was quite the scare for Trista Stewart as she was heading to the Casey Eye Institute Tuesday with an elderly passenger when she was driving on I-5 and went under the overpass near exit 293.

Stewart says she was driving when she heard a large thud and then saw the large crack in the windshield.

She said a rock hit the top of her van and when she pulled over, she realized exactly what had happened.

“We actually turned around and saw a young man, I can’t exactly say how old, but a younger man wearing a white t shirt and running westbound off the overpass on 293,” Stewart told FOX 12.

The location where the incident occurred is close to where police say drivers had rocks and even pumpkin thrown at them near the I-5 and I-205 interchange, but OSP believes Stewart’s case is not connected.

Anyone with information on the case from Tuesday is asked to call OSP.

