Lottery luck in Molalla: Two Scratch-it tickets hit big jackpots - KPTV - FOX 12

Lottery luck in Molalla: Two Scratch-it tickets hit big jackpots in one week

Posted: Updated:
Raymundo Martinez, on left, Marissa and Chris Kolde, on right. (Photos: Oregon Lottery) Raymundo Martinez, on left, Marissa and Chris Kolde, on right. (Photos: Oregon Lottery)
MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) -

Two Scratch-it tickets that won big jackpots were sold in Molalla within one week.

On Monday, Raymundo Martinez of Molalla claimed a $75,000 prize from the “Did I Win?” Scratch-it.

Martinez said he nearly threw away the winning ticket.

"I looked at it, and thought I didn't win so I almost threw it in the trash," he said. "Then a friend said I should check it at the store. I did and saw that I won $75,000."

Martinez purchased the ticket at Fred’s Food-O-Mart in Molalla. Retailers who sell winning tickets receive a 1 percent bonus for prizes over $10,000.

Last Wednesday, another big winner came from Molalla.

Marissa Kolde of Molalla claimed a $60,000 prize from the Mythical Money Scratch-it.

"I started crying immediately," Kolde said. "I'm still in shock, I'm not sure what we are going to do with the money."

Kolde and her husband Chris purchased the ticket from Astro’s Express Mart in Molalla.

Related: Tales of lottery luck in Oregon

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.