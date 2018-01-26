Lottery luck in Molalla: Two Scratch-it tickets hit big jackpots in one week

Raymundo Martinez, on left, Marissa and Chris Kolde, on right. (Photos: Oregon Lottery)

Two Scratch-it tickets that won big jackpots were sold in Molalla within one week.

On Monday, Raymundo Martinez of Molalla claimed a $75,000 prize from the “Did I Win?” Scratch-it.

Martinez said he nearly threw away the winning ticket.

"I looked at it, and thought I didn't win so I almost threw it in the trash," he said. "Then a friend said I should check it at the store. I did and saw that I won $75,000."

Martinez purchased the ticket at Fred’s Food-O-Mart in Molalla. Retailers who sell winning tickets receive a 1 percent bonus for prizes over $10,000.

Last Wednesday, another big winner came from Molalla.

Marissa Kolde of Molalla claimed a $60,000 prize from the Mythical Money Scratch-it.

"I started crying immediately," Kolde said. "I'm still in shock, I'm not sure what we are going to do with the money."

Kolde and her husband Chris purchased the ticket from Astro’s Express Mart in Molalla.

Related: Tales of lottery luck in Oregon

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.