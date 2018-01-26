Bicyclist hit by car in Lebanon, suffers traumatic injuries

A man was hit by a car in Lebanon Thursday evening and sent to a hospital with traumatic, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Just after 6 p.m., Lebanon police responded to a collision involving a pickup and a bicyclist at South 2nd Street and West Rose Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim face down near the curb and police said he appeared unconscious.

The victim, the bicyclist involved in the crash, was identified as William Walker. Police said his bicycle was nearby and heavily damaged.

Police said Walker was wearing dark blue pants and a dark blue jacket at the time of the crash. They also reported he was not wearing any reflective material nor a helmet.

Walker was transported to the Lebanon Emergency Room by fire responders. He was later transported to Corvallis Hospital with potentially life-threatening trauma injuries.

Police said the driver of the Toyota Tacoma pickup involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

The driver told police he didn’t see Walker until he struck him, explaining he didn’t see any lights or clothing nor did he hear anything to alert him to Walker.

Police said they believe Walker may have been intoxicated or on medication during the crash.

