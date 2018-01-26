Oregon congressman boycotting Trump’s State of the Union, sending DACA recipient in his place

Rep. Earl Blumenauer is boycotting President Donald Trump’s State of the Union and is sending a DACA recipient in his place.

Blumenauer is among at least five representatives who have said they will boycott the president’s speech next week.

Blumenauer said he will stay in Oregon with his constituents, as he did during the inauguration last year.

“I respect the office of the presidency,” Blumenauer said Friday. “I'm not going back for the State of the Union address, because Donald Trump doesn't respect it. He doesn't tell the American people the truth. He acts to divide us.”

Blumenauer then introduced the person who will be there in his place.

“For me, it's an honor to be able to represent at the State of the Union. Because this is form of, another form of fighting for us. Another form that we can resist this administration and the attacks on this community,” said Aldo Solano, a DACA recipient in Oregon.

Solano is a Portland State University student and a prominent activist in Portland.

He spoke at a rally protesting the president’s immigration stance last September.

The State of the Union takes place Tuesday.

