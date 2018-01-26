Mulino landslide worsens, troubling Highway 213 and nearby residents

The landslide-driven crack along Highway 213 in Mulino is now big enough to walk in, and at least one nearby property is damaged.

ODOT, Clackamas County officials and other emergency leaders held a press conference near the broken road Friday morning.

The ancient, slow-moving landslide forced crews last week to reduce speeds along the highway. Tuesday morning only one lane of traffic was flagged through as the southbound lanes were completely closed.

An ODOT spokeswoman said the slide became active once again last year due to record rainfall.

In recent weeks, the cracks have quickly grown and spread, sparking the closure of part of nearby South Eldorado Road.

Over the weekend, conditions again worsened.

Neighbor Robert Sagastume’s home is sandwiched between South Eldorado Road and Highway 213.

He shared photos with FOX 12 of large cracks in his RV pad, and county officials confirmed they’d visited his property to inspect the damage.

Sagastume said he is now concerned about his home, and frustrated county workers couldn’t provide him with any sense of the dangers or potential for further damage.

Clackamas County Buildings Code Administrator Scott Caufield told FOX 12 the county only steps in if it is determined danger is imminent.

He said that’s not the case so far, and added the county doesn’t have the authority or expertise to offer risk advice to residents.

“We ask the property owner if they have real concerns -- hire a geotechnical engineer or somebody with expertise who can evaluate the situation, and make a determination as to whether or not there is a hazard,” Caufield said.

The county is, however, alerting dozens of neighbors in the area to the potential for problems.

Caufield said about 40 buildings in the area could be impacted, and the county plans to deliver warning fliers offering information and resources.

County will be going door-to-door at about 40 homes around slide to pass out these. This is a much escalated response from when I spoke to Clackamas Co. last week pic.twitter.com/JpWQ7ImFd4 — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 26, 2018

As for Highway 213, ODOT has authorized emergency paving to repair the road. Officials hope to get one lane of travel open each way shortly after.

The paving work will begin Monday.

ODOT officials also said crews are working on a more permanent solution to fix the road.

Forty drains will be installed to help settle the ground. Three are already in place.

The drain work will be finished in the Spring, but ODOT warned more cracks will likely form beforehand, meaning the patchwork will be ongoing.

ODOT and Clackamas County officials are holding a public meeting regarding the highway and the work on Feb. 13. The open house in from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Arrowhead Golf Club in Molalla.

Travelers are also encouraged to keep updated on progress and closures through tripcheck.com.

