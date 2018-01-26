Portland-based travel company takes locals abroad with Rose City - KPTV - FOX 12


Portland-based travel company takes locals abroad with Rose City influencers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Last year, travel enthusiast Luis Vargas gave a talk at Ted X Portland, urging people to travel more and buy less. This year, he started a company to help people do just that: Modern Adventure.

Luis told Molly Riehl that what sets Modern Adventure apart from other travel businesses is that they work with tastemakers and influencers in realms of travel experiences, like culinary leaders.

Modern Adventure is working on lining up more trips. Two are already planned for 2018, including one to Scotland with Portland fashion designer Joe Mueller.  

Learn more at ModernAdventure.com

