Beaverton police: 4 arrested in child predator sting

Police and federal agents said they arrested four men in Beaverton Thursday as part of a child predator sting.

The operation, conducted by the Beaverton Police Department and The FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, focused on identifying and arresting adults intending to have sex with children aged 15 and under.

Detectives said they communicated with the four men, who ranged in age from 19 to 45 and thought they were coming to Beaverton for sex with a child.

The four men arrested were 24-year-old Blake Aaron Dufault, 19-year-old David Fiks, 45-year-old William Glenn Street and 31-year-old Jacob River Wren.

All four were arrested on charges of online sexual corruption and luring a minor, and they are being held in the Washington County Jail. Detectives noted that Fiks and Street face two counts each of online sexual corruption and luring a minor.

In a release, the Beaverton Police Department called the online exploitation of children by sexual predators a major problem.

